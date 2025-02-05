ACC sues Max Group chairman over acquiring illegal assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir, Chairman of the contracting firm MAX Group, on charges of amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The information was disclosed by ACC Director General Md. Akhter Hossain at a press conference held at the commission’s headquarters on Tuesday.

According to the ACC, Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir possesses assets worth a total of Tk 72.85 crore. However, his legitimate income stands at Tk 53.53 crore, leaving an unexplained wealth of Tk 27.86 crore.

The case has been filed under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

MAX Infrastructure Limited, a subsidiary of MAX Group, has also faced allegations of leveraging political influence to secure multiple railway projects over the past 16 years.