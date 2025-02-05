US embassy in Dhaka to introduce new visa system from 8 Feb

The United States (US) embassy in Dhaka will launch a new visa service system starting February 8, temporarily suspending access to its current online platform.

As part of the transition, the visa service website www.ustraveldocs.com will be unavailable from February 5 to February 7, the embassy announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, reports BSS.

“We will resume our website services via the new system on February 8, 2025,” it stated.

Despite the temporary disruption, applicants with per-scheduled visa appointments during this period are advised to attend their appointments as per their scheduled date and time.

Additionally, starting today (Tuesday, February 4), the embassy will release non-immigrant visa appointment slots every Tuesday at 3:30 PM (BST).