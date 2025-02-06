Onlookers crowd at Dhanmondi-32 house as demolition work continues

The demolition work at the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 is underway. Already most of the parts of one building were razed to the ground, while 20 per cent parts of another building were dismantled.

An excavator is being used to tear down the structure.

The crowd of onlookers found near the house on Thursday morning soon after the work resumed after a brief pause. They are standing to see what is happening there, some were found dismantling parts of the structure and collecting bricks, doors and windows.

On Wednesday evening, the students and mass people went to Dhanmondi with procession and entered the house forcefully and made vandalism there following a declaration ‘to liberate country from fascism’ announced by Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

By 2AM, a crane and an excavator arrived at the scene.