TCB resumes sales offering subsidised essentials

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) resumed its sales programme through trucks on Monday, aiming to provide essential commodities at subsidised rates to consumers in Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan areas.

The TCB will offer items including edible oil, lentils, sugar, chickpeas and dates through mobile trucks, a press release said on Sunday.

This initiative is designed to assist low-income families and stabilise market prices.

Each consumer is allowed to purchase edible oil up to 2 litres at Tk 100 per litre, lentils up to 2 kilograms at Tk 60 per kg, sugar 1 kilogram at Tk 70, chickpeas up to 2 kilograms at Tk 60 per kg and dates 500 grams at Tk 155.

The TCB said that the initiative will start in Dhaka and Chittagong, with plans to expand to other divisional cities and select districts in the near future.