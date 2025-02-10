Five held in Sunamganj with 19 smuggled cows

Police arrested five people along with smuggled cows at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj on Saturday night.

The arrested men are Md Rakib, 24, Md Rafiqul Islam, Md Fahim, 28, Ratul Miah, 32, and Md Masud Khan, 35. They are hailed from different districts across the country.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Enamul Hoque confirmed the detentions.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a drive at Paikurati union parishad complex building area in the upazila and arrested five individuals.

During the raid 19 Indian smuggled cows and four pickup vans were recovered from their possessions, the OC added.