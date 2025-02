Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Dipankar Talukder, former minister of state for the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the president of Rangamati District Awami League, from Dhaka’s Sobhanbagh on Monday.

DMP Deputy Commissioner (media) Talebur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He is accused of several cases with various police stations.

Most of the cases were filed after August 5, 2024.

Details will be informed later in this matter.