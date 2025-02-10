Court asks Interpol to issue red alert against Ex-IGP Benazir

A Dhaka court has ordered to request Interpol to issue a red alert for arresting former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Ghalib passed the order following an application by Investigation Officer Director Hafizul Islam in the graft case.

It is reported that former IGP Benazir’s family is currently staying in Australia. Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) filed four cases against him, his wife and two daughters on December 15, 2024. In these cases, Benazir’s family were accused of acquiring assets worth more than Tk 74 crores undeclared and concealing information about the assets.

On April 18, 2024, as per the decision of the Anti-Corruption Commission, an investigation was conducted and 697 bighas of land, shares of 19 companies, 12 flats in Dhaka, savings certificates worth Tk 30 lakh, 33 bank accounts and three Beneficiary Owner’s (BO) accounts were found in the names of Benazir and his family members.

Later, the ACC seized and blocked these assets by the order of court.

When the investigation against Benazir started, he left the country with his family members in the first week of May. ACC summoned them twice for questioning regarding the allegation but they did not appear at the ACC office.

A separate notice was sent to him on July 2, 2024, by ACC, seeking the asset declarations of Benazir and his family members. In response to that notice the former police chief submitted the asset declarations of four members of his family through a lawyer in mid-August.

The court ordered seizure of 345 bighas (114 acres) of property and 33 bank accounts of former IGP On May 23, 2024.

The court has already appointed a receiver to look after these properties.

Benazir was working as the IGP from April 15, 2020 to September 30, 2022.

Earlier, he also served as the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Director General of RAB. Benazir was reportedly among the seven RAB officials sanctioned by the US in December 2021 for allegedly human rights violations.