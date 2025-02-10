Mobbers will be treated as devil: Mahfuz Alam

Interim government Advisor Mahfuz Alam on Monday said that mobbers will be considered as devil during the ongoing Operation Devil Haunt.

He made the remark in a social media platform post on his verified page on Monday night.

Mahfuz Alam wrote, “Following the today’s incident, no more requests will be made. It is not your duty to take the law into your own hands. We will deal with the mob exercises with strict actions from now. We will not give a single chance to prove the state ineffective and failed.He further said, ” ‘Tawhidi Janata,’ you have got the opportunity to practice your religion and culture peacefully after a decade. Your arrogance or fanaticism is going to destroy that peace.”

“Refrain from oppressing, otherwise you will definitely be oppressed.This is my last request to you,” he added.