Consensus Commission dialogue with political parties begins Feb 15: CA press secretary

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, has said the consensus Committee will start their dialogue with the political parties starting on 15 February.

Shafiqul Alam said, “A decision was taken today to hold first meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties on February 15.”

He said it in a press briefing held at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday evening.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were present.