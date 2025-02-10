Sweet Mera Pitha

Ingredient:

* Rice powder- 2 cups

* Water–2 cups

* Salt–as per taste

* Oil–1 tsp

* Date jaggery–1 cup

* Grated coconut-1 cup

Method :

1. Heat the water with salt, jaggery and coconut and add a little oil to the water. When the water boils well, rice powder in small batches slowly add it to the hot water. Reduce the heat and keep stirring with a wooden spoon so that there are no whole grains.

2. Reduce the heat of the stove and keep stirring until it is suitable for pouring. After a while, when the water dries up, remove the stove. When the dough cools down a little, knead it well while it is still warm. If necessary, you can sprinkle a little rice powder.

3. Divide the dough into small pieces and form a round shape as desired. Add water to a pot to steam. Place a mesh sieve or perforated plate over the water. If you have a steamer/rice cooker, you can use that.

4. Spread a cotton cloth over the sieve and place the pithas on it. Depending on the size of your pan and sieve, you can place the pithas all at once or in two batches. Steam for 30 minutes. Then serve.