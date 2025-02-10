More than 400 people received free treatment in Jagannathpur

Bangla Mirror Desk : Karim Foundation Trust and Al-Mostafa Welfare Trust jointly organized a free medical camp in Kishorpur of Pailgaon Union of Jagannathpur Upazila on Sunday. People from ten to twelve adjacent villages gathered the camp under the huge pandal of the open haor.

British-Bangladeshi Hujhu Editor and Karim Foundation Trust Chairman Abdul Karim Gani, Editor of Weekly Bangla Mirror and Online Portal Sylhet Mirror formally inaugurated the medical camp while the special correspondent of Channel I Mustafa Mallick was present as the chief guest. Rakib Uddin, senior reporter of Dainik Sangbad was the special guest at the event. Dak Two senior Reporters of the daily Sylheter Dak Anas Habib Kollins and Enamul Haque Renu, Pailgaon Union Parishad member Shahan Ahmed, Channel S Jagannathpur correspondent Amit Deb, journalists Ali Ahmed, Sumit Roy, Rumman Ahmed among others present the medical camp. Ahmad Salim former assistant General Secretary of Sylhet Press Club and Senior Reporter of the daily Sylheter Dak conducted the event. Two Senior Reporters of the Daily Sylheter Dak Anas Habib Kolince and Enamul Haque Renu, Pailgaon Union Member Shahan Ahmed, Channel S Jagannathpur correspondent Amit Deb, journalists Ali Ahmed, Sumit Roy, Rumman Ahmed among others present the medical camp.

At least 400 extremely poor patients were present at the camp. They were provided with free medical services and various tests. Medicines were also given. Most of the patients were low-income people, including women and children. Special children came with their guardians. People from different villages of the upazila were happy to receive this service from the foundation and expressed their satisfaction.

The chief guest journalist Mustafa Mallick said that those who are poor cannot afford to go from their villages to the city to spend a lot of money for medical services and tests. However, due to the welfare of this camp, those underprivileged people have received free treatment and medicines. This is a unique work.

Special guest Rakib Uddin said that if the wealthy people of the society like Abdul Karim Gani do not take such a great initiative, then there will be no change in the society. The capable people also have a social responsibility towards the helpless people. Everyone should work from that place.

Abdul Karim Gani, head of Karim Foundation, said that Karim Foundation Trust is a non-political humanitarian public service organization. The foundation works not only in Bangladesh but also in different countries of the world. Our activities will continue in the future regardless of caste, religion, and color.

Specialist doctors and doctors and nurses of the Vard Eye Center conducted this day-long camp. Channel S was the media partner for the program.