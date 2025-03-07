Bangladeshi youth shot dead in India allegedly by Khasias after trespassing Sylhet border

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead in India allegedly by Khasia people of Meghalaya state after he trespassed through the border in Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila yesterday (6 March).

The deceased, identified as Shahed Mia, 25, was the son of Mosahid Mia from Mongolpur village of the upazila.

Confirming the matter today (7 March), Lieutenant Colonel Md Emdadul Haque, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Zakiganj Battalion, said, “Last night, Shahed illegally entered Indian territory, where he got into a dispute with Khasia people.

“During the altercation, they shot him,” he added.

According to local sources, Shahed, along with several others, crossed into India’s Meghalaya near Laijuri around 7pm yesterday. When he did not return home, his family and relatives began searching for him today. Eventually, they learned that his bullet-ridden body was lying inside India.

Some locals alleged that he had been involved in smuggling activities for a long time.

Meanwhile, Shahed’s family claimed that since his body was found inside Indian territory, the Meghalaya police took it into their custody with the assistance of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Kanaighat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tania Akter said after receiving news of a Bangladeshi national’s body lying inside India, BGB was informed to take necessary steps for its retrieval.