CA, UN chief arrive in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingyas

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Cox’s Bazar today to visit the Rohingya refugee camps.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying both leaders landed at Cox’s Bazar Airport around 12:48 PM, where they were welcomed by Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Faruk E Azam.

During the visit, Prof Yunus will inaugurate a new project at Cox’s Bazar Airport and visit the Khurushkul climate refugee center. Later, both leaders are scheduled to join an Iftar with approximately 100,000 Rohingya refugees.

Before the Iftar, Guterres will visit several key facilities in the camps, including the Watch Tower, Learning Centre, Multi-purpose Service Centre, and a jute goods production site. He is also expected to engage with Rohingya youth and children.

After their visit to the camps, Prof Yunus and Guterres will return to Dhaka in the evening.

On Saturday, Guterres will visit the UN Common Premises in Dhaka to raise the UN flag and attend a photo exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-UN relations. In the afternoon, he will participate in a discussion on Bangladesh’s reform process at the Hotel InterContinental, followed by a dialogue with youth and civil society members. Guterres is also expected to hold a joint media briefing.

Later, Prof Yunus will host an Iftar and dinner in honor of the UN chief. Guterres is scheduled to depart Dhaka on Sunday morning by an Emirates flight.