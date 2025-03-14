Tarique Rahman urges govt action to ensure safety, dignity of women, Children

Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), today called on government authorities to take responsibility for ensuring the safety and dignity of women and children across the country.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Rahman expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of an eight-year-old rape victim from Magura, who passed away while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Thursday. The child had been admitted in critical condition on March 8 after being sexually assaulted.

In his message, Rahman condemned any form of violence or harassment against women, adolescents, and children as a blatant violation of human rights. He urged the relevant authorities to play a responsible role in ensuring the safety and dignity of these vulnerable groups.

Rahman expressed that the brutal death of the child saddened him, as well as the entire nation, and called the incident unacceptable. He also highlighted how such tragedies have shamed the country and tarnished its moral fabric.

“I had initially announced her medical and legal assistance after learning about the incident,” Rahman wrote. He further criticized the past government for allowing rapists to go unpunished, often rewarding them, which he claimed led to the recurrence of such incidents. Rahman pointed out that loopholes in the legal system and delayed trials frequently result in rapists evading justice, contributing to the increasing frequency of rape cases.

Calling rape not just a crime but a severe affront to humanity, Rahman condemned the growing moral degradation in society. He emphasized that these barbaric acts continue even during the holy month of Ramadan, a time traditionally associated with spiritual reflection and moral conduct.

Rahman urged people from all walks of life to unite in preventing such heinous acts of oppression, harassment, and rape. He called for the establishment of a comprehensive child protection system to ensure the safe movement, civil liberties, and digital security of women and children.

He stressed the need for maximum legal protection for victims and their families, alongside the imposition of exemplary punishment for perpetrators, to restore peace and justice in society. He warned that incidents like this not only corrupt the present society but also set a terrible example for future generations.

Tarique Rahman concluded by calling for measures to ensure that no one dares to commit such crimes in the future.