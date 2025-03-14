Nationwide Vitamin A campaign begins Saturday

A nationwide Vitamin A Plus campaign is set to launch on Saturday, aiming to provide essential nutrition to children across Bangladesh.

As part of the initiative, children aged 6-11 months will receive blue Vitamin A capsules, while those aged 12-59 months will be given red capsules, according to a government press release.

With the slogan “Feed Vitamin A, Reduce the Risk of Child Mortality,” the campaign will be conducted across all districts, upazilas, and unions to ensure maximum coverage.

This year, the government targets distributing Vitamin A capsules to 2.26 crore children through 1,20,000 EPI centers nationwide, reinforcing efforts to combat vitamin deficiencies and support child health.