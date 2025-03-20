NBR launches spot assessment programme to expand tax net

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has introduced a new initiative called the Spot Assessment programme aimed at broadening the country’s tax base.

The programme is designed to offer direct services to taxpayers with taxable income who are required to file returns. It encourages new taxpayers to voluntarily pay income tax, as stated in an official press release.

Various tax zones across the nation have already begun implementing the programme, which is helping raise tax awareness and promote a culture of tax compliance among business owners, professionals, and the general public.

Currently, Spot Assessments are being actively carried out at both district and upazila levels throughout the country.

The NBR has called on business organizations, chambers of commerce, business leaders, local authorities, and taxpayers to support and cooperate with the programme, ensuring its success.

The NBR believes that active participation from taxpayers will contribute to ongoing development projects and support critical funding for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other public services. The initiative is also expected to strengthen the country’s tax system.

At present, there are approximately 1.14 crore taxpayers with a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), but only about 40 lakh individuals have submitted income tax returns.