Vessel carrying 29,000 MT rice from Vietnam arrives at Ctg port

A cargo vessel arrived at Chittagong Port from Vietnam carrying 29,000 tonnes of rice on Saturday, reports UNB.

The vessel, MV OBE Dinares with rice brought under the G2G agreement signed on February 3, anchored at Chittagong Port, said a Food Ministry press release on Saturday.

The testing of samples of rice stored on the ship has already been completed and the process of unloading the rice will begin soon, it added.

An agreement was signed to import a total of 1 lakh metric tons of rice from Vietnam on a G2G basis. Of this, a total of 30,300 metric tons of rice in two consignments have already arrived in the country.