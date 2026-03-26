BB relaxes borrower exposure limit for LPG imports

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed the single borrower exposure limit for LPG imports to mitigate domestic shortages caused by the Iran war, ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply across the country.

To this end, a circular was issued today and sent to all banks.

According to the circular, if the single borrower exposure limit exceeds 25%, banks will be allowed to extend additional loans subject to approval from the Bangladesh Bank.

However, the central bank will determine the specific lending limit for any particular institution.

The relaxation is applicable only to LPG importers to prevent any disruption in imports.

The Bangladesh Bank will permit banks to exceed the 25% limit in such cases.