Anti-discrimination student movement convenor arrested in Sylhet

Police arrested a convenor of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Sunday in connection with a clash during an Iftar Mahfil organised by the National Citizen’s Party (NCP) in Sylhet city.

Akhter Hossain, son of Abdul Munir, was arrested from the Ausha area under Sylhet’s Jalalabad area, said Shahporan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Monir Hossain.

According to the OC, Mahbubur Rahman Shanto, a private university student, who was injured during the clash at a convention hall in Sylhet city, filed a case.

Akhter Hossain is the third accused in the case, said the OC.