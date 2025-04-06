84 pro AL lawyers jailed, 9 secure bails

A Dhaka court on Sunday sent 84 pro-Awami League lawyers to jail and granted bail to nine others in a sabotage case during the anti-discrimination protest.

The case, filed with Kotwali Police Station, accuses 144 lawyers of attacking fellow lawyers, vandalizing chambers and attempting murder during a protest on August 4 last year at the Dhaka Bar Association premises.

Following their surrender, 93 accused lawyers sought bail in court.

After a hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Zakir Hossain Galib granted bail to nine, eight of whom are women, while rejecting the petitions of the remaining 84 and ordering their detention.

Dhaka Bar Association President Khosru Miah Alam confirmed the development, stating that the court was satisfied with the defense presented for the nine but sided with the prosecution for the others.

The case was initially filed by Executive Committee member Mohammad Ali Babu on February 6, with the court directing police to treat the complaint as a formal First Information Report (FIR).

Prominent accused include AL Legal Affairs Secretary Kazi Nazibullah Hiru, former Public Prosecutor Md Abdullah Abu, former Bar Association President Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, and former MP Sanjida Khanam, among others.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly gathered unlawfully, created panic with weapons and explosive devices, and chanted provocative slogans such as “Sheikh Hasina has no fear; we won’t leave the streets.”

A total of 115 accused had earlier secured anticipatory bail from the High Court, which is set to expire on Monday, April 7.