Community activist Sheikh Aliur Rahman, OBE, Chief Executive of the London Tea Exchange, was recently given a rousing reception in London after being awarded .

The reception was held at the Guildhall Chamber Room in Central London on Friday evening, April 4.

Dr. Zakir Khan and former Speaker Ahbab Hussain jointly hosted the welcoming speech, with London City Council Councillor Mansur Ali, one of the organizers of the reception.



Community figure Dr. Zakir Khan, former Speaker Ahbab Hussain, prominent businessman and community activist Tofazzal Alam and journalist Mushtaq Ali Babul were among the dignitaries who spoke at this exceptional reception organized by the Bandhu Mahal. Prominent community figure Shahgir Bakta Faruk, Yaor Khan, Bashir Ahmed, GLA member Umesh Desai, Delwar Hossain, Aziz Chowdhury, Azizur Rahman, former Speaker Abdul Mukit Chunnu MBE, former Mayor Councilor Faruk Chowdhury, former Mayor Councilor Josna Islam, Former Speaker Councilor Ayash Mia, Councilor Faizur Rahman, former Councilor Abdul Hai, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Parvez Qureshi, Sabbir Karim, Helen Islam, Nurul Islam, Subhan Ali and Abdul Bashir was among the dignitaries who spoke.

At the reception, the speakers expressed their gratitude for receiving the title of Sir.

A large number of community figures were present at the event. At this meeting, the Freedom Fifty and the organizing community presented the crest of honor.

At the beginning of the program, various social organizations greeted the guest of honor, Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE, with flowers.

It is worth noting that Sheikh Aliur OBE, a British Bangladeshi by birth, has been working for a long time to develop the tea industry abroad. He has been working to improve the standard of living of tea workers in various countries, including Bangladesh.

London Tea Exchange is a renowned name in the tea business world—Aliur Rahman, London Tea Exchange is currently successfully trading tea in 43 countries. He plays a unique role in community development and humanitarian welfare at home and abroad.