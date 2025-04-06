ACC chairman clarifies Tulip Siddiq’s remarks to UK media

The attention of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been drawn to a news item published in print media regarding a letter from the legal team of Tulip Siddiq, the former UK Anti-Corruption Minister who had to step down on the charges of corruption recently, reports BSS.

ACC Chairman Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen at a press briefing on Sunday at its Segunbagicha Headquarters said, “While legal representation is standard practice for any accused individual . . . corruption charges are not compoundable and must be resolved through legal proceedings.”

He added: “Exchanging letters cannot take the place of a proper court process.”

Tulip Siddiq, nice of Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, recently told the Sky News that she was unaware of any charges against her, claiming that no one from the ACC had contacted her.

Despite significant political support in the UK, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Rodney Starmer, Tulip Siddiq was compelled to resign following growing allegations.

Referring to the Tulip Siddiq’s resignation issue, the ACC chairman clarified that the case against Tulip is supported by extensive documentary evidences.

“The charge-sheet has been prepared after a thorough examination of documentary evidence. The rest lies with court, while execution of all orders lies with ministry of home and ministry of foreign affairs will also be involved,” he mentioned.

The ACC chairman said if anybody fails to appear after a warrant is issued; the individual will be treated as a “criminal absconder.”

Noting that this is not just about Tulip Siddiq only, Dr Abdul Momen said, ”The same legal standards will apply to other absconding accused, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed, Saima Wazed, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and Azmina Siddiq.”

Replying to a query of journalist, the ACC chairman said, “We have legal obligations. We have many limitations that you all know more or less. Our new commission has only been in operation for 75 days. Although we are not yet a constitutionally independent institution, we are able to work completely independently. We believe that this trend will continue.”

Referring to the visit of Bangladesh ACC team as the entourage member of the Chief Adviser’s team to Thailand, the ACC chief said, “There, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Cooperation on Preventing and Fighting Corruption with the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand.

The bilateral cooperation described in the MoU would institutionally enable and strengthen both countries in days to come, Dr Momen added.