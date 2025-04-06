Starlink set to begin operations in Bangladesh

US telecom giant Starlink has completed its registration with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and is now one step closer to launching operations in the country.

The company can begin its services in Bangladesh once it obtains the Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) license.

At a press conference held on Sunday at Foreign Service Academy in the capital, BIDA’s Executive Chairman, Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, shared this update.

He mentioned that a four-day investment summit will begin in Dhaka on April 9, where Starlink devices will be used. The company will provide services at Hotel InterContinental and live programs from the summit will be broadcast via Starlink.

He added that attendees at the summit will be able to experience the service by connecting their personal devices to Starlink.

Regarding the launch of Starlink in Bangladesh, Ashik Chowdhury explained that Starlink had completed the BIDA registration process. The next step is to apply for NGSO license. “They can submit their application today, and we will work to issue the NGSO license as quickly as possible,” he said.

He further stated, “Once the license is granted, Starlink will be able to commence commercial operations. The government has committed to ensuring that their activities begin within 90 days. Once the license is issued, they are ready to go.”