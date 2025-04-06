Dagenham fire left huge plumes of smoke seen for 15 miles

A Dagenham industrial estate went up in flames with thick plumes of smoke seen for 15 miles. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters attended the fire on Willoughby Drive in Dagenham, which was under control by around 4.20pm.

Cars as well as scrap metal was burning. The cause of the fire is unknown, and firefighters used a 32-metre turntable ladder to quell the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

Station Commander Mel Anderson, who is at the scene said: “This is a very visible fire and it is producing a lot of smoke. We advise people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.

“We also request that drivers avoid Rainham Road South with road closures in place whilst this incident is ongoing. The Brigade’s Control Officers have received more than 50 calls about this fire.

“The Brigade was called at 2.09pm and Control Officers mobilised crews from Dagenham, Barking, Wennington, Hornchurch, Romford and surrounding fire stations to the scene. A 32-metre turntable ladder is also attending.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.”