Emotion key for inconsistent dortmund against barcelona

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to draw inspiration from last year’s remarkable European campaign as they prepare for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Wednesday.

While Dortmund endured a disappointing Bundesliga season last year, finishing fifth, they stunned many by making it to the Champions League final at Wembley, where they gave a strong performance despite losing 2-0 to Real Madrid. Along the way, they secured notable victories over Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle, and PSV Eindhoven.

This season, Dortmund find themselves in eighth place in the Bundesliga and face the threat of missing out on Champions League football for the second time since the 2010-11 season. However, their form in Europe has been more promising, with dominant victories such as a 7-1 thrashing of Celtic at home and a 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon away.

Dortmund are through to the quarter-finals, where they will once again face Barcelona. In their group-stage encounter in December, Dortmund pushed Barcelona to the limit, narrowly losing 3-2 after an 86th-minute goal from Ferran Torres.

‘A very emotional place’

Jurgen Klinsmann, the World Cup winner and former Bayern Munich player and coach, believes Dortmund’s inconsistency stems not from a lack of quality, but from an inability to control their emotions. Speaking to AFP, Klinsmann emphasized that Dortmund have the potential to compete for titles, as shown by their strong performance against Real Madrid in last year’s final. However, their emotional reactions seem to undermine their consistency, especially in the league.

“Dortmund are a very emotional place,” Klinsmann said. “When things don’t work out, they can’t get their emotions under control.” He pointed to their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, where Dortmund had been the better team in the first half but became nervous and emotional, ultimately giving the game away.

Kovac making his mark?

After Dortmund’s struggles under former manager Nuri Sahin, who was dismissed in January following a string of frustrating performances, the club turned to Niko Kovac. Known for his disciplined and no-nonsense approach, Kovac has led Dortmund to three wins in their last four matches, and there are signs that his more structured style is benefiting the team.

Dortmund will face a formidable challenge against Barcelona, whose attack has been firing on all cylinders this season with 83 goals scored—more than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues. A key figure to watch is former Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski, who has a remarkable record against his old club, scoring 27 goals in 27 games against them.

Dortmund’s task will be made even more difficult by injuries to key players. Nico Schlotterbeck, one of their standout performers this season, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a torn meniscus. Additionally, fellow centre-back Niklas Süle is doubtful after missing two games with a hematoma.