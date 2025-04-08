LaVine boosts Kings’ postseason bid as Pistons downed

Zach LaVine scored 43 points as the Sacramento Kings inched closer to the NBA postseason on Monday with a 127-117 road win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Kings, who are battling to force their way into the Western Conference’s play-in tournament, recovered from an 18-point deficit to snatch victory at the Little Caesars Arena.

Huge performances from Sacramento’s big three of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis set up the win over a Pistons side who have already booked their playoff berth from the Eastern Conference.

The Kings’ win followed another impressive victory on the road on Sunday, when they upset the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, AFP reports.

LaVine, who poured in 37 in Sunday’s win over the Cavs, kept the points flowing in Detroit on Monday, shooting eight three-pointers to finish with 43 points.

He was backed by DeRozan, who had 37 points, and Sabonis, who impressed at both ends of the court on his way to a triple-double comprised of 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The win means the Kings remain in ninth place in the Western Conference table with a 39-40 record, just ahead of the 10th placed Dallas Mavericks (38-41).

With just four games remaining before the regular season wraps up on Sunday, the Kings and the Mavericks are within touching distance of the play-in tournament.

The only team that can bump them out of the play-in positions, the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns, have three fewer wins at 35-43.

In Monday’s other game, the Miami Heat warmed up for next week’s in play-in games with a comfortable 117-105 victory over the already-eliminated Philadelphia 76ers.