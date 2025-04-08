Tureen Afroz placed on 4-day remand in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court has placed Barrister Tureen Afroz, former senior prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), on a four-day remand in an attempted murder case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain passed the order on Tuesday (April 8) after police produced her before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

On March 27 this year, a student named Abdul Jabbar filed the case with Uttara West Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 49 others.

Jabbar suffered bullet wounds in the Uttara West area on August 4 last year.

Earlier on Monday night, police arrested Barrister Tureen Afroz in connection with the case from her residence in Uttara Sector-3 in the capital.