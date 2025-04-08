Lawyer stabbed to death in Moulvibazar

Miscreants stabbed a lawyer to death in Moulvibazar municipal city on Sunday night (April 6).

The deceased was identified as Sujon Mia, 38, a lawyer of the district and session judge court.

SAM Habibullah said, Sujon Mia was close friend. Miscreants attacked him around 11:30 pm, leaving him critically injured. Later, he was taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital where duty doctor declared him dead.

Moulvibazar Sadar Model police station OC (Probe) Minhazur Rahman said the body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is underway.