Bangladesh is the best place for investment: CA to world

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called on global investors to join Bangladesh’s journey of transformation, branding the country as the best destination for purposeful and impactful investment.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025, held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka, Prof Yunus said, “Bangladesh is full of bold ideas aimed at changing the world. We invite you to be a part of that mission—not just to transform Bangladesh, but to create global change through your business.”

The event was organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to spotlight the country’s growing economic opportunities and reform-driven investment climate.

“If you want to build a business with purpose, this is the place,” said Prof Yunus, encouraging investors to look beyond profit. “Making money brings happiness—but making others happy brings super happiness. In Bangladesh, you’ll find both.”

Highlighting the region’s potential, the Chief Adviser said Bangladesh is not just a stand-alone opportunity but a gateway to a broader region rich with untapped resources and growth potential.

He urged businesses to embrace their power to shape a new civilisation—one that is built on zero carbon emissions, zero wealth concentration, and zero unemployment.

“These aren’t government goals—they are human goals,” said Prof Yunus. “Governments can’t achieve this alone. It’s the power of business, of people, that can make this vision real.”

He cautioned against extreme wealth concentration, calling it “the most dangerous threat to humanity,” and labelled carbon emissions a “self-destructive system.” Instead, he championed the idea of creating businesses that uplift communities and empower individuals, especially the youth.

Prof Yunus shared his belief that the younger generation will lead this change. “They are not job seekers—they are entrepreneurs. They have the technology, creativity, and drive. Think like an entrepreneur. Make things happen. And Bangladesh is the place to do that.”

Reflecting on the country’s journey from a land of impoverished farmers in the 1970s to a rising industrial and innovation hub, he credited the courage of young pioneers who helped spark Bangladesh’s now-thriving garment industry. “Some crazy young people from universities saw an opportunity and said, ‘Why not us?’ And that changed everything.”

He also highlighted how innovations like microcredit and ventures like Grameen America grew from humble beginnings in Bangladeshi villages to thriving global models of social business. “In Bangladesh, the soil is fertile for innovation. Plant a small idea—it grows global.”

Prof Yunus recalled the country’s painful history, including the 1974 famine, and expressed awe at how far Bangladesh has come since independence in 1971. “It’s an incredible journey—from near despair to where we are today in 2025.”

He praised the role of Grameen Bank and Grameenphone in uplifting the rural poor, noting that more than 100,000 women had escaped poverty by becoming mobile phone entrepreneurs.

Also speaking at the summit were Baroness Rosie Winterton, UK’s Trade Envoy to Bangladesh; Oscar García Maceiras, CEO of Inditex; and Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director of Apex Footwear Ltd., all of whom shared optimistic views on Bangladesh’s investment climate.

BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun presented a compelling case for investing in Bangladesh, while Lutfey Siddiqi, the Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs, moderated the event.

The four-day summit, which began on April 7, aims to promote Bangladesh’s reformed business environment following last year’s political transition. It brings together global investors, top executives, and policymakers to explore long-term opportunities for sustainable economic growth.