Court freezes Tk 161.25 Million belonging to Sheikh Hasina’s family

A Dhaka court has ordered to freeze of Tk 161.25 million deposited in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, naming former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed and sister Sheikh Rehana in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation.

The order was issued on Tuesday by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib, following a petition from Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to the ACC, its inquiry revealed attempts by the accused to transfer or conceal movable assets linked to the trust accounts. To prevent obstruction of the investigation, the ACC’s Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam requested an immediate freeze on the accounts.

The court, after a hearing, granted the request and ordered the accounts to remain frozen until further notice.