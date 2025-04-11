One Of The Largest Deli Meat Recalls In US History Started At A Pennsylvania Meat Processing Facility

Improper handling of deli meat can lead to serious illness should the food come into contact with harmful bacteria. In some instances, contamination occurs while deli meat is being processed, which can lead to widespread sickness should the manufacturer distribute the affected products. That’s what happened in 2002, when Pilgrim’s Pride, a food manufacturer based in Texas, was forced to recall 27 million pounds of processed turkey and chicken after tests found evidence of listeria in the floor drains of a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania meat processing plant. These products, sold under the company’s Wampler Foods brand, were ultimately linked to a large listeria outbreak affecting the Northeastern U.S., which claimed the lives of seven people and was cited in 39 illnesses.

Listeriosis doesn’t usually cause serious effects in healthy individuals, who may experience mild issues like nausea, headache, diarrhea, and fever for a few days before the infection resolves on its own. On the other hand, pregnant people, the elderly, and those with decreased immune function can experience serious, sometimes life-threatening symptoms when exposed to listeria. Past listeria outbreaks involving deli meat have shown that you can potentially avoid illness by heating the meat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating, washing your hands frequently, and sanitizing your refrigerator on a regular basis.