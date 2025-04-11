Check Your Fridge—Major Brand Recalls Butter Due To ‘Fecal Contamination’

I’ve never wanted a piece of news to be less true. Popular dairy brand Cabot Creamery issued a recall on almost 2,000 pounds of its Extra Creamy Premium Sea Salted Butter due to contamination with elevated levels of coliform. What is coliform, you may ask? Well, you may regret that question. Coliform is a bacteria that is commonly found in soil, water, and—brace yourselves—animal waste. That’s right, the presence of this bacteria can be an indication of fecal matter contamination, so you probably don’t want to continue cooking with this butter.

Which Product Has Been Recalled?

Cabot Creamery 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted. Packaged as (2) 4oz sticks in cardboard shells; UPC: 0 78354 62038 0

The affected butter was distributed in Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York and has a best-by date of September 9, 2025.

What Should I Do If I Have The Product?

Coliform bacteria will not likely cause illness, according to the Washington State Department of Health, but it points toward inadequate hygiene and cleanliness during production. This could increase the risk of other more dangerous disease-causing pathogens like salmonella or E. coli.

While the recall announcement doesn’t list what to do if you have purchased the contaminated product, it is wise to either throw it out or bring it back to the place of purchase for a refund. It might not make you sick, but thinking about it sure will.