Pakistan’s Foreign Secy in Dhaka

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch has arrived in Dhaka. She came here to attend a meeting of foreign secretaries.

After almost 15 years, a Pakistani secretary came to Dhaka.

Director General of South Asia Wing at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Ishrat Jahan welcomed her upon arrival in Dhaka, said an official at the ministry.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin and Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Baloch will lead the Bangladesh and Pakistan sides respectively at the FOC to be held at state guest house Padma.

Pakistan wanted to hold the consultations with Bangladesh as part of Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen the ties with Dhaka.