Future of Bangladesh to be decided by its people: US State Department

Stressing that elections and democracy matter, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said the future of Bangladesh is going to be decided by the Bangladeshi people.

“And elections matter. I don’t want to sound it trite here, but it’s true. Democracy matters, and actions by people matter to confront issues.”

The Spokesperson made the remarks while responding to a Bangladesh specific question during a regular briefing in Washington DC on April 15.

The journalist referred to media reports, including a report run by The New York on Bangladesh.

In reply, Bruce said ultimately, the future of Bangladesh is going to be decided by the Bangladeshi people and they have seen the reports as well.

The Spokesperson said Bangladesh is a country with certain issues. “They are also a country that we’ve talked about often, certainly with the questions from the crew here.”

Bruce said things are a matter for the Bangladesh authorities to handle, and of course talking with them matters a great deal as well.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Nicole Ann Chulick is visiting Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, she expressed gratitude for Bangladesh’s “prompt and constructive” response to their trade agenda.