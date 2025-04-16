Jamaat ameer meets Khaleda Zia in London

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman and Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher have met BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in London.

They visited the former prime minister at the residence of her son Tarique Rahman, the BNP acting chairman, on Sunday (April 13).

BNP chairperson’s former press secretary and journalist Maruf Kamal Khan wrote on his Facebook account on Tuesday night.

He wrote that following a recent tour of Europe, Jamaat-e-Islamiameer Shafiqur Rahman andNayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher met the BNP Chairperson in London before returning to Bangladesh. The meeting was held at the residence of Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of the Zia couple, who was also present during the discussion.