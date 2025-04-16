Neetu Kapoor publicly commented on Ranbir, Deepika breakup

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone tasted success in their respective careers around the same time. The duo shared screen space for the first time in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and instantly fell in love.

From holding hands at parties to attending events together, both Deepika and Ranbir would shout from the rooftops about their love for each other.

Their relationship got so serious that Deepika even got an ‘RK’ tattoo on the back of her neck. Sadly, their relationship couldn’t stand the test of time and they ended up parting ways.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor once openly commented on her son’s breakup with Deepika and shared her take on why their relationship fell apart.

Ranbir Kapoor addressed his breakup with Deepika Padukone on Simi Garewal-hosted, India’s Most Desirable. Before him, his mother Neetu spoke about it through a pre-recorded message. In the throwback interview, she said, “I don’t think he’s had many girlfriends. He’s had just one girlfriend and that’s Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. Maybe he was not himself and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships and they move on. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn’t have broken up.”

She continued, “If I felt that the girl is not nice, I would just say it in my own way. But I will not say ‘Don’t get married or don’t have this girlfriend. It’s upto him whatever he wants to do but I will definitely voice my opinion.”

The Animal actor, too, shed light on moving on after a breakup. He said, “It’s not a happy emotion. You do feel a sense of vaccum inside, life changes. You spend so much quality time with someone, and suddenly that person is not there. But thankfully, I still speak to them and they are still my friends.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone continue to remain cordial towards and have co-starred in commercial and critical successes such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. On the personal front, they have happily moved on in their respective lives. While RK is married to Alia Bhatt, Deepika married Ranveer Singh. Both couples are parents to a baby girl.