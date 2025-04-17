Former Dhaka South AL sec Murad held in Dhaka

Law enforcement officials have arrested Md Shaher Alam Murad, the former general secretary of the Dhaka South unit of the Awami League (AL), from a residence in Uttara, Dhaka, on Thursday morning.

The arrest was confirmed by Md Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), who said that Murad, also an executive member of the Dhaka Metropolitan AL unit, was detained by detectives during an early morning operation.

Murad is reportedly facing multiple cases filed at various police stations across the capital, although specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

His arrest comes in the wake of the Awami League’s fall from power on August 5 last year, a political shift that led to the flight of several senior AL leaders, while others have since been apprehended.

Further details about the nature of the cases against Murad or the legal proceedings to follow are expected to emerge in the coming days.