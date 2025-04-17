3 killed as lightning strikes in Habiganj

Three people, including a young man were killed in separate lightning strikes in Habiganj on Wednesday afternoon.

In Nabiganj upazila’s Dighalbak union, a youth named Shah Alam, 21, died after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle in a nearby haor around 3:15pm. He was the son of Abdul Hakim, a grocery shop owner in Bonkadirpur village.

Locals rushed him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Union Parishad Member Khaled Hasan Dulon confirmed the matter.

Dighalbak UP Chairman Md Salik Miah said the victim’s details have been submitted to the administration, and the family will receive government financial aid.

Earlier the same day, two agricultural workers were killed in another lightning strike while harvesting paddy in Chandbandh Haor of Ajmiriganj upazila.

The victims were identified as Monirul Mia, 46, and Kachi Ullah, 35, both from Mohanbag-Parbottypur village under Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

They had been working in the haor when lightning struck around 3:30pm.

Ajmiriganj UP’s acting chairman Arshad Miah confirmed the matter, while acting Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Saad Bin Jahangir said their families will also receive government assistance.