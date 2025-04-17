‘BNP not against reforms, rather it is the party of reforms’

Bangladesh nationalist Party (BNP) is not against reforms, rather it is the party of reforms, said BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan while holding dialogue with National Consensus Commission.

“But the people are at the root of everything,” he made this comment during opening speech at the talks at the LD Hall of the National Parliament Building.

Nazrul Islam Khan said, “We have another opportunity before us and we want to seize it. We are cooperating with this commission and this government with that expectation (in mind).”

Pointing at the BNP’s 31-point reform agenda the BNP leader said even if there would be no reform charter by the National Consensus Commission, BNP has its own charter and that is the charter for reform.

“So, we are in favour of it (reform). We would like to say only one thing that the people are at the root of everything. Everything should be done with the consent of the people. And we know through whom the people give their consent.”

Earlier, the dialogue began at 11AM at the LD Hall.