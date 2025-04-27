Amir Khasru, 4 others acquitted in Special Powers Act case

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and four others have been acquitted in a case filed under the Special Powers Act over a leaked phone conversation during the 2018 student protests for road safety.

Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibn Haque of Dhaka’s Special Tribunal-14 delivered the verdict on Sunday, clearing all accused.

The other acquitted individuals are Barrister Milhanur Rahman Naumi, Md Rafiqul Islam Nayan, Habibur Rahman Habib, and Robiul Islam Robi.

Amir Khasru was present in court during the verdict announcement.

The case was filed on August 5, 2018, with Shahbagh Police Station by then Detective Branch Sub-Inspector Md Shamim Ahmed. It followed the viral spread of a phone conversation allegedly involving Khasru during the student-led protests sparked by the death of two students, Diya Khanam Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib in a road accident on July 29, 2018.

The case accused Khasru and Naumi, along with 400–500 unnamed individuals, of using electronic devices to incite unrest and conspiring against the state.