Yunus leaves Rome joining Pope’s funeral

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has left Rome for home, a day after joining the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

He departed from the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 8AM (12 noon Bangladesh Standard Time) on Sunday, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Yunus is expected to reach home early Monday.

Wrapping up his four-day Qatar tour on April 25, he flew directly to Rome to pay his last respect to his old friend, Pope Francis.

On Saturday, he joined the funeral of Pope Francis at Peter’s Basilica.

He met Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi of the Holy Roman Church, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin and some other world leaders there.