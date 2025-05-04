Khaleda Zia to return home via Air Ambulance, not Biman Bangladesh

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is set to return to Bangladesh on Monday from London aboard a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar, instead of a regular Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight as previously announced.

The confirmation came on Saturday night (May 3) from Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson’s media cell. He stated, “Madam (Khaleda Zia) will return home on Monday (May 5) via the air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar. However, the exact arrival time is yet to be finalized.”

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had said that arrangements had been made for Khaleda Zia to return on a regular Biman Bangladesh flight in case the air ambulance was unavailable due to technical delays.

“The air ambulance that took her to London was arranged through the Emir of Qatar. There were some technical issues causing delays, so madam had considered flying with Biman. All arrangements with the airline were in place. If she had departed on 4th, she would have arrived by 11 AM on 5th,” Fakhrul had explained.

On January 7, Khaleda Zia flew to London for advanced medical treatment aboard a special air ambulance also arranged by the Emir of Qatar. Upon her arrival, she was admitted to London Clinic, where she received treatment for 17 consecutive days under the care of specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross. From January 25, she continued her treatment at the residence of her elder son and BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman.

This marks the first time in over half a decade that Khaleda Zia celebrated Eid with her family members, a development that has garnered emotional significance for her supporters and well-wishers.