Gold prices drop by Tk 3,570 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has lowered the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 3,570 per bhori, bringing the new rate to Tk 168,976.

BAJUS announced the revised pricing in a statement issued Saturday evening, stating that new rates will take effect from Sunday.

According to the notice, the price adjustment comes in response to a decline in the rate of acid gold (pure gold) in domestic market, prompting a reevaluation of overall gold prices.

According to new rates, the price of 21 carat gold has been fixed at Tk 161,301 per bhori, 18 carat gold at Tk138,253 per bhori and the price of Tk1,14,296 per bhori according to the traditional method.

Previously, on April 23, BAJUS had reduced the price of gold by Tk 5,342 per bhori, bringing the price of 22-carat gold to Tk 172,546 per bhori.