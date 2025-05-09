Bangladesh draw with Maldives in SAFF U-19 opener

Bangladesh drew against Maldives 2-2 in their opening match in SAFF U-19 Championship started on Friday in Yupia Golden Jubilee Stadium at Arunachal Pradesh in India despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The red and green took a two-goal lead in the first half. Captain Nazmul Huda Faysal put Bangladesh ahead in 13th minute with a powerful shot from outside the box.

Before halftime, Rifat Kazi headed in a cross from Mithu Chowdhury, extending Bangladesh’s lead to 2-0.

However, the Maldives mounted a comeback after the break. In 57th minute, Ibrahim Naseer’s cross from the left wing allowed Anuf Abdullah to score with a placement shot.

Bangladeshi goalkeeper Ismail Hossain Mahin had no chance as he advanced for the ball.

Sixteen minutes later, Ahtsham Zaki levelled the score with a powered shot from just outside the box.

With no further goals from either side, both teams left the field with a single point.

Bangladesh’s next match is against Bhutan on May 11.