138 flights cancelled at Delhi amid India-Pakistan conflict

A total of 138 flights—both domestic and international—have been cancelled at Delhi Airport due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and fears of attacks in border areas.

The cancellations took place between 5:00 AM and 2:00 PM on Friday.

Among the cancelled flights were 66 outbound domestic flights, 63 inbound domestic flights, 5 outbound international flights, and 4 inbound international flights, according to The Hindu.

As retaliation for the April 22 militant attack in Kashmir, the Indian armed forces carried out “Operation Sindoor” on Wednesday, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In response to the situation, India announced the closure of 27 airports on Thursday, including those in Chandigarh, Srinagar, and Amritsar.

These airports will remain closed until Saturday evening. As a result, many flights have been cancelled. Given the recent tense developments, security has been significantly tightened at Delhi Airport, with increased screenings and inspections underway.