Schoolboy killed in Sunamganj lightning

A 15-year-old school student died after being struck by lightning while fishing near his home at Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj on Thursday morning.

The dead Mujibur Rahman was the son of Nurul Amin from Mayarkol village under Dakshin Khurma union and was an eighth-grade student at Khurma High School.

The tragic accident occurred at Mayarkol village during rainfall, when Mujibur had gone out to catch fish near his house. A sudden lightning strike hit him, causing his death on the spot. Family members later recovered his body from the scene.

Chhatak Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Mokhlesur Rahman Akand confirmed the news.