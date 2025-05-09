Beat the heat with Tenzing Chakma’s cool designs

In Bengal, summers are wondrously charming: hot and humid, yet lively and colourful. It definitely has an interesting vibe, and we Bengalis revel in its beauty. The best aspect of the season is that we get to let loose and be fancy-free, make the most out of the cruel summer by living and dressing light!

By drawing inspiration from nature, where an abundance of flowers bloom in the prettiest shades, designers come up with fabulous collections, which perfectly evoke summery vibes.

Crimson Krishnachura is a national favourite; its boughs laden with bright orangey red blooms dazzle with their beauty, and his paramour Radhachura is somewhat mellow but equally charming; the vibrant yellow flowers bring happiness to our weary minds. And when lively rain washes all the leaves clean, the verdant leaves bring the coolness of the heavens to our eyes.

Tenzing Chakma, revered designer, is a lover of nature, and his latest offering is inspired by the shades of summer. Bright, happy and sweet, the stunning collection has emerged from his creative mind, and it is just the thing to wear and flaunt this summer.

Indigenous textiles are known for their handloom designs and patterns. They are unique and distinctive from other regions, making them pieces one wants to have and to hold for years to come. Nowadays, fabrics woven by hand are extra special owing to their sustainable nature and high quality.

Tenzing Chakma is a gifted designer whose repertoire includes ethnic as well as Western styles. He has always striven to bring indigenous style and culture to the forefront of Bangladeshi fashion. From dresses, sarees, to skirts, one is spoilt for options.

A lovely leaf-green saree with delicate white patterns is fresh and vibrant, making it perfect for summer. One can wear it for work, classes, or leisurely pursuits like meeting friends for lunch. This design has many renditions like a woman’s many different moods, and each and every colour is equally different and unique.

Pinon hadi — a traditional two-piece outfit comprising a blouse and a straight skirt — proudly worn by Chakma women, is highlighted among all others. A delicate attire that’s perfect for sweltering days of summer and city life, choose a pinon hadi as your outfit of choice for your next ladies’ tea!

The mango yellow pinon hadi is ripe for the taking, sweet and lovely. Its happy bedfellow is the orange one, lovely and citrusy; especially beautiful is the pomegranate coloured one that is truly one of a kind. The soft lilac one, reminiscent of ravishing blooms, is feminine and gorgeous.

A rare shade that is neither pink nor red has been rendered in the most elegant colour that will make its wearer look simply stunning on summer days. Best part? Most of Tenzing Chakma’s designs are available as sarees along with pinon hadi. So, whether you choose a saree or a hadi, you will look fabulous wearing any of these stunning designs.