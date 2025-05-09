United, Spurs eye Europa League redemption in all-English final

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are one match away from turning disastrous domestic campaigns into European triumphs, after both clubs secured their places in the Europa League final on Thursday.

Despite languishing in 15th and 16th place respectively in the Premier League, the two English sides now stand on the brink of Champions League qualification—reserved for the Europa League winner. United swept past Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the second leg at Old Trafford to complete a dominant 7-1 aggregate victory, while Spurs wrapped up a 5-1 aggregate win with a 2-0 result away at Norway’s Bodø/Glimt.

The final, set for May 21 in Bilbao, will be the second all-English Europa League final in six years, following Chelsea’s 2019 win over Arsenal.

“If we don’t win the final, it means nothing for us,” said United manager Ruben Amorim, whose side is enduring one of the worst league seasons in its history. “You want to give the fans something, because we’ve been so disappointing in the Premier League.”

United had to recover from a goal down against Bilbao on Thursday. Mason Mount, coming off the bench in the second half, led the fightback with two goals. Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund also scored to secure the victory, while Mikel Jauregizar had put the visitors ahead with a stunning strike in the 31st minute.

Mount’s performance was a standout, including a spectacular long-range goal in stoppage time after noticing Bilbao’s goalkeeper off his line.

Tottenham’s goals came from Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro in Norway, capping a confident two-leg display. Defender Micky van de Ven described the result as “unbelievable,” reflecting on a turbulent season. “We’ve had a tough season, but we’re one game away from winning silverware,” he said.

With United and Spurs both out of European qualification spots in the Premier League and posting club-record losses, the Europa League has become their lifeline. United have suffered a record 16 league defeats, while Tottenham have lost 19—equalling their worst top-flight campaign.

The final will mark the fourth meeting between the clubs this season, with Sapurs having won the previous three, including two league matches and one in the League Cup.

“We are struggling, both of us,” Amorim admitted. “That is a good thing and a bad thing with this team. I never know.”

For United, this marks their third Europa League final since 2017, when they last won the tournament under José Mourinho. It could also be their third consecutive season with a trophy, following last year’s FA Cup and the League Cup in 2023. For Amorim, who won two league titles in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon, it would be his first major title at Old Trafford.

“For me, it’s the most important because it’s the next one,” Amorim said of the final.a