Salah, Russo named FWA footballers of the year

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Alessia Russo have been named the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballers of the Year for 2024-25 season.

Salah claimed the men’s award for third time, becoming only the second player after Thierry Henry to achieve the feat. The Egyptian forward leads Premier League scoring charts with 28 goals, playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign; his second league triumph since joining the club in 2017.

The FWA revealed that Salah secured 90% of the vote from its 900+ members, marking the largest winning margin in 21st century. Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk finished second in the voting, followed by Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

In women’s category, England and Arsenal striker Alessia Russo took the top honour, thanks to her standout performances in Women’s Champions League, where she netted eight goals to help her team reach the final.

Russo edged out Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw, last year’s winner, while Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and Chelsea captain Millie Bright placed third and fourth respectively.

Both Salah and Russo will be formally presented with their awards at a ceremony in London on May 22.