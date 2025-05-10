Govt bans Awami League’s political activities

The Advisory Council of Bangladesh interim government has decided to ban all political activities of Awami League, the country’s oldest and one of its largest political parties, citing national security and ongoing war crimes proceedings.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the council held on Saturday evening at the state guest house Jamuna.

According to a statement released following the meeting, the council approved an amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Act, allowing the tribunal to prosecute political parties and affiliated organizations for war crimes.

Citing the “need to protect national sovereignty, public safety, and witnesses involved in ongoing trials,” the council invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act to justify the temporary ban.

The suspension applies to all online and offline activities of the Awami League and its affiliated bodies until ongoing ICT trials involving the party and its leaders are concluded.

An official circular regarding the suspension is expected to be issued on the next working day.

In a related development, the council also resolved to finalize and publish the “July Declaration”—a key political framework document within the next 30 working days.

The move comes amid rising tensions in the capital, where protesters demanding the ban on Awami League have blocked major intersections in recent days.

Critics warn the decision could escalate political unrest, while supporters argue it is necessary for justice and stability.